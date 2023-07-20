RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.84. 204,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 30,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGS. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 49.5% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

