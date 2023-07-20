Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 398.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,751 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 82,916 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $85,590,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 218.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,501 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

RIVN opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.