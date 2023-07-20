RKL Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after acquiring an additional 759,440 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $503.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.67.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

