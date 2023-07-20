Robert G. Krestakos Sells 5,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 173,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Steelcase by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Steelcase by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Steelcase by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

