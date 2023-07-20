Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Roku by 4,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 653,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $97.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.