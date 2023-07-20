Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 7,103 Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 1.56% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MEM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 1,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

