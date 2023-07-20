Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 211.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.31. 1,927,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,474. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.36.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

