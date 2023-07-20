Round Rock Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

SPLV traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 445,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

