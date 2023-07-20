Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,904. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

