Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 95,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Stories

