Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SHY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $81.09. 706,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,435. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

