Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $113.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

