Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUTH. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

