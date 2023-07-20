Safe Trading 58.6% Lower This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 43.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $3.59 or 0.00012000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $74.88 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00231749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030793 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.37734173 USD and is up 8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.