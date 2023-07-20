SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

