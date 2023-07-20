SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 606 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $219.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

