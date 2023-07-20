SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $214.51

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $214.51 and last traded at $218.09, with a volume of 315151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.27.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.68.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

