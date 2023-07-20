Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,827,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,734,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

