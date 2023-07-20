Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.83

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 5133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $524.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

