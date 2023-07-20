Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

