Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.68

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.68 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.45 ($0.20). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 22,012 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.93. The firm has a market cap of £25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

