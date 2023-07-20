Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Stepan’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stepan in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCL. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Stepan stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $22,622,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at $12,646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

