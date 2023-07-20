Secret (SIE) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $627.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0026965 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,577.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

