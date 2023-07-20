Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) PT Raised to $8.50 at Citigroup

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

