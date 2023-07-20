Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Sempra by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after purchasing an additional 592,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.