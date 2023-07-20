Serum Price Tops $0.0936 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

