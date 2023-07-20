Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,818 shares of company stock valued at $111,894,433. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

