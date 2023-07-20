Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.