Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYB. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 67.5% in the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 2,029.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 364,799 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

