Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.