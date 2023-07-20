Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $267.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $230.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

