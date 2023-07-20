Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expands By 21.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 122,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 3,703,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,413,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,891,009 shares of company stock worth $62,558,246. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

