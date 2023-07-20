Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Drops By 19.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Aperam has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $31.22.
About Aperam
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.