Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Drops By 19.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Aperam has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

