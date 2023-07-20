Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Increases By 13.7%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 460,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 3.2 %

AMTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,207. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

