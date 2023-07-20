Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Declines By 21.7%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 133,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,324. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

