Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Expands By 25.0%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $77.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.43.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.