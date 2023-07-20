Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Expands By 25.0%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $77.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

