Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Increases By 8.1%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,200 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 867,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BKNG stock traded up $20.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,948.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,949. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,998.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,680.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,555.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

