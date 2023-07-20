Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 30.3%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BREZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

