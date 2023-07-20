Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Grows By 8.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.64. 1,733,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,429. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.