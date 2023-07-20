Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Expands By 16.1%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camber Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 147.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $22.25.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

