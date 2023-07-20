Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Increases By 20.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Central Securities Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CET remained flat at $36.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.
Central Securities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.