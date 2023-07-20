Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Increases By 20.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Securities Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CET remained flat at $36.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

About Central Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Central Securities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

