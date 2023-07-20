Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Increases By 18.1%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CKPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,406. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Checkpoint Therapeutics
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.