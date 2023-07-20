Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Increases By 18.1%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CKPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,406. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,651.55% and a negative net margin of 32,142.86%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

