Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Drops By 15.0%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 487,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD stock remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday. 51,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

