Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Decreases By 23.6%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 381,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 91,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,960. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $593.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.