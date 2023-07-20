Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Grows By 22.1%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIK opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Articles

