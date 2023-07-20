Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Grows By 22.1%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of CIK opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
