Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Expands By 10.6%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CTP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised CTP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CTP in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Price Performance

Shares of CTPVF stock remained flat at C$15.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CTP has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.60.

About CTP

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.