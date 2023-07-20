Short Interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Grows By 12.8%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Datadog Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,369. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,718,752.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $2,718,752.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

