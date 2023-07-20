Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 14.4%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 441,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,273. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 million, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DHI Group by 394.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

