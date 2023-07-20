Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Drops By 30.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRFHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Fairfax Financial stock traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $754.08. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $731.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $439.80 and a 12-month high of $765.00.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 8.01%.

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.