Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Drops By 30.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
FRFHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Fairfax Financial stock traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $754.08. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $731.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $439.80 and a 12-month high of $765.00.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
