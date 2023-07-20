Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Increases By 14.8%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,415.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $11.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

